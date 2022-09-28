Karan Johar sends ‘love’ to Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most popular actors.

Karan Johar shares a special bond with Ranbir and wished him happy birthday on Instagram.

The Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani actor will next appear in Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani.

Advertisement

Karan Johar, who shares a special bond with Ranbir, took to his Instagram story and penned a heartfelt wish for him.

Today is Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. He is one of Bollywood’s most popular actors. Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, served as the actor’s acting debut. Later, in 2009, Kapoor gained notoriety for his roles in the coming-of-age drama Wake Up Sid, in which Konkona Sen Sharma also starred, and the romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, which also starred Katrina Kaif. Ranbir received a lot of affection and well wishes from their fans and professional friends on his birthday.

Karan shared the actor’s picture, he captioned it: “Happy Birthday to our SID, BUNNY, AYAN and SHVA!!!! Love you RK,” he also added red heart emojis alongside.

Also Read Farah Khan shares picture with Sania Mirza as they ‘gossip’ after long time Farah Khan uploaded photos of tennis pro Sania Mirza to her Instagram...

On the eve of his birthday, Ranbir had a gathering at his Bandra, Mumbai, Vastu home, which was attended by Karan Johar and friends. Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, Shaheen Bhatt, Rohit Dhawan, and Arti Shetty were also spotted at the actor’s party along with Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor.

Advertisement

The success of his most recent film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, in which his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is currently allowing Ranbir to enjoy himself.

Also Read Karisma Kapoor posts throwback picture to Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday Karisma Kapoor wished cousin Ranbir a happy 40th birthday on Instagram. She...

The eagerly awaited film had a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan as well. On September 9, 2022, the movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

After that, the Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani actor will appear in Animal, a yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan movie that also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor and has Shraddha Kapoor in a key part.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, marks Karan’s return to directing. Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi are also featured in the film.