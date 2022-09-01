Karan Johar shares a clip of Vanarastra, fans cheer for SRK

Karan Johar touches 13M followers on Instagram
The time till the release of Brahmastra has started to tick down. On September 9, the ambitious multi-starrer will hit the big screen, and the buzz is becoming stronger every day. The movie’s producer, Karan Johar, posted a brief clip from the movie on Thursday that showed the “Vanarastra” fighting. In the past, smuggled images had suggested that Shah Rukh Khan played the role in a cameo appearance. As soon as Shah Rukh was mentioned, fans expressed their excitement to see him in action.
“The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days!” Karan stated upon sharing the clip. In the brief film, the Vanarastra can be seen racing and leaping up against a wall. Before kicking a fireball at an opponent, who subsequently drops to the ground.
Many people noted the physical structure was quite similar to Shah Rukh Khan. Despite the fact that the clip does not reveal the character’s face or the actor portraying him. Shah Rukh, the actor Namashi Chakraborty exclaimed. It’s absolutely Shah Rukh, said a different admirer. The photos that leaked were accurate. Vanarastra in the video was wearing the identical outfits as Shah Rukh did in the allegedly leaked photos from last month, some fans pointed out. Others noted that the figure was a representation of Hanuman. Also, he was igniting the room in a manner similar to how Lord Hanuman had engulfed Lanka in flames during the epic Ramayana.
Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Brahmastra had long been rumoured, but until last week, nothing official had been spoken about it.
