Karan Johar speaks against dividing films into different categories

According to filmmaker Karan Johar, we should stop classifying movies and treat them all as Indian productions.

He continued, saying that movies should instead be “like SS Rajamouli sir said this is Indian cinema” rather than being “Bollywood, Tollywood, etc.”

He was talking during a recent Brahmastra promotional event in Hyderabad.

When discussing movies and the designations of Bollywood or Tollywood, Karan said, “We, in our own tiny way, are trying to reach every corner (of the country with our film). Like SS Rajamouli sir said, this is Indian cinema. Let’s not call it anything else. We keep giving it a wood… Bollywood, Tollywood. We are not in the woods anymore, we are out of them. We are proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema.”

At a period when the majority of high-budget Hindi films failed to make an impact, the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 and the Telugu film Pushpa The Rise experienced widespread box office success. Many said that Bollywood needed to revamp its filmmaking and try to grasp what the audience wants when stars like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh failed to draw crowds to the theatres. Since then, Hindi filmmakers have insisted that it is time to make Indian films, without limiting them to the language in which they are made, given the visibility that digital platforms offered to the audience.

As a producer, Karan Johar is supporting Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious endeavor Brahmastra. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. The film is a sci-fi movie inspired by Indian mythology, It is set to release on 9 September in multiple languages.