Karan Johar teaches jury how to pout

The last episode of Koffee With Karan’s seventh season was a lot of fun. Karan Johar asked Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, Tanmay Bhat, and Danish Sait to be on the jury for the Koffee Awards. They made the show more entertaining by asking KJo about his relationships and bringing up the criticism he’s gotten this season. Now, a few hours after the episode aired, Karan Johar shared a BTS video of him and the jury members having a lot of fun. Tanmay, Danish, Niharika, and Kusha were learning how to pout when KJo taught them how to do it in a funny way.

Karan Johar posted a BTS video with the caption, “Just a quick masterclass with the most masterful kids in town, so that there will never be another bad selfie.” At the beginning of the video, Karan introduces his masterclass. Tanmay, Niharika, Danish and Kusha are seen standing behind Karan. Karan then shows them how to pout by giving them step-by-step instructions. “Step 1: Put your eyes shut. Lips out, pout. Move head. Feel fab,” he says. The people on the jury try to do what he says, but they end up laughing out loud.

The video made Hrithik Roshan laugh, and he commented “Hahahaha.” Tanmay Bhat remarked “wtf am I doing” Watch the video below.

During the finale of season 7 of Koffee With Karan, the judges talked about how Karan Johar mentioned Alia Bhatt in almost every episode. Karan responded by saying that Alia had to tell KJo not to use her name on the show. “I have to pay close attention because Alia and I talked about this. She says, “Karan, I don’t want to sound rude, but you have to stop talking about me.” “Since it came straight from the horse’s mouth, I have to shut up about it,” Karan said.

