Karan Johar thought Shah Rukh Khan overacted in Deewana

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have a very close relationship, which is not a secret. They’ve always been there for each other, and their friendship has only grown stronger over the years. The actor has also worked with him in movies, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was his first film as a director. He became a successful director because of the movie. Then, for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, they worked together again. But did you know that their friendship wasn’t always like this? There was a time when Karan Johar didn’t like the actor from Zero and instead loved Aamir Khan.

Yes, you read it correctly. Karan said that he really liked Aamir and had always been on “Team Aamir.” Karan wrote about Shah Rukh Khan’s rise to fame in his book, An Unsuitable Boy. He wrote that he didn’t like the actor and thought he overacted in the movie Deewana. The movie was a huge hit when it came out in 1992. Along with SRK, it starred Divya Bharti and the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Karan played Shah Rukh’s friend in Yash Chopra’s later movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Well, he has also said that he has a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in his room. He has always been clear about how much he liked their love story.

Shah Rukh Khan is getting back to work after the film Zero. He will be seen in Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie will probably come out on January 25, 2023.

