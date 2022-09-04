Karan Johar views on Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra’s release

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is one of the year’s most anticipated films.

The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to be released on September 9, 2022, in four other languages.

SS Rajamouli is on board as the South region’s presenter.

The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to be released on September 9, 2022, in four other languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with SS Rajamouli on board as the South region’s presenter. During a Brahmastra press event in Hyderabad, producer Karan Johar discussed the film’s pan-India release.

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is one of the year’s most anticipated films. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna also appear.

“We are trying to penetrate into every corner… This is Indian cinema. Let’s not call it anything else. We keep giving it wood, Tollywood, Bollywood. But we are not up in the woods anymore. We are out of them. We are now proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will now be from Indian cinema.”

From now on, every film will be from Indian cinema.” Furthermore, KJo stated that it was past time for Hindi filmmakers to venture into the south market. “We started flowing with our movies from the South, like ‘Baahubali’, ‘KGF’, ‘Pushpa’, ‘RRR’, ‘Karthikeya 2’. It is about time that love starts flowing from north to south. We are one country and we (should) make Indian films, not language films,” he remarked.

Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures are producing Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. The film is supposed to be the first in a trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe known as Astraverse. Meanwhile, the film’s producers recently disclosed that it will be released on 8000 screens worldwide, with 5000 screens in India and 3000 screens in other countries.

Pinkvilla just exclusively revealed that Deepika Padukone would play Parvati in Brahmastra 2. According to our sources, Brahmastra 2 will follow the lives of two main characters, MahaDev and Parvati.

