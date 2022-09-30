Kardashian comparisons made to the Royal Family

The Royal Family is being likened to the Kardashians.

Prince William needs to take action since the Royal Family is being likened to the Kardashians, according to a critic. After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the two brothers appeared to come together for a brief stroll outside Windsor Castle.

According to royal analyst Duncan Larcombe of The Royal Beat, the Prince of Wales needs to intervene in order to “heal the split.”

“William has just become the Prince of Wales, he’s going to be our King, and it doesn’t look good for him if he can’t sort out the issues with his brother.

“He wants a leadership role, William wants to wear the medals and the stuff on his shoulders, but he has to be a leader.”

“The Royal Family is being likened to the Kardashians in the way that Harry and Meghan are behaving,” he suggested.

“They’re being followed around by Netflix, they’re selling out all of their royal brand to the highest bidder…

“That doesn’t mean it’s William’s fault, but for goodness’ sake William, the onus is not on Harry,” he added.

