Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on Case Toh Banta Hai.

The reality show is hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh, Kusha Kapila, and Varun Sharma.

It was her first OTT production under Sujoy Ghosh’s direction.

The Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made an appearance on Case Toh Banta Hai, a reality case drama series hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh, Kusha Kapila, and Varun Sharma. The actor was seen enthusiastically participating in the courtroom drama and appeared to be enjoying herself tremendously.

When approached about appearing on the programme, Katrina revealed that “Case Toh Banta Hai had a unique format that appealed to me instantly. The concept of India’s first official court of comedy was something that I found extremely interesting and it was like an instant dose of laughter, which I’m sure will appeal universally. Plus, shooting with Ritesh, Kusha and Varun and the other cast was absolutely fun!”

When questioned about the worst “atrangi ilzaam” she has ever heard being used against her, she frankly revealed, “I think in the show itself when I was accused of gossiping about airport looks and the internet getting jammed because of that. It was just too hilarious and I had a hard time controlling my laughter even while I was shooting”.

The actress concluded by saying that she had a great time working alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, and Kusha Kapila. “Riteish is a very dear friend of mine and Varun and Kusha are some of the best names to work with. They’re so professional yet so warm. It was a truly memorable experience. In fact everyone on the sets was too easy to deal with; it was a seamless affair”.

In the meantime, Kareena recently appeared in the film “Laal Singh Chaddha” with Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya. She will next be seen in her first OTT production under Sujoy Ghosh’s direction. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma play significant parts in the movie, which is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

