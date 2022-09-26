Kareena Kapoor and her team eat South Indian food in her vanity

Kareena Kapoor Khan took fans inside her vanity van on Monday.

She shared a glimpse of her lunch scenes with her team, including makeup artist Mickey.

Kareena wrote in the caption, “What happens in the vanity van… stays in the vanity van and our hips.”

The first photo is a close-up selfie of Kareena, who is wearing an ethnic outfit. The rest of the photos show Mickey, Lakshmi, and hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori. Her manager, Naina Sawhney, is also with them as they eat South Indian food. The pictures also show the white walls of Kareena’s vanity, which have designs on them. Her van has wooden floors, blue doors that aren’t too bright, and a big white vanity mirror.

“What happens in the vanity van stays in the vanity van and on our hips,” Kareena wrote in the caption for the photos. “Scam van,” Rhea Kapoor said in response. Shibani Dandekar Akhtar said they were “stunning,” but Mickey Contractor said, “You’ll have to be very careful from now on when you eat in your van.”

