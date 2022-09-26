Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor and her team eat South Indian food in her vanity

Kareena Kapoor and her team eat South Indian food in her vanity

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor and her team eat South Indian food in her vanity

Kareena Kapoor and her team eat South Indian food in her vanity

Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan took fans inside her vanity van on Monday.
  • She shared a glimpse of her lunch scenes with her team, including makeup artist Mickey.
  • Kareena wrote in the caption, “What happens in the vanity van… stays in the vanity van and our hips.”
Advertisement

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took fans inside her vanity van on Monday. She showed her team, including make-up artist Mickey Contractor, stylist Lakshmi Lehr, and others, a look at her lunch scenes. She gave the post a twist by adding a funny caption, which got funny responses from celebrities in the comments.

The first photo is a close-up selfie of Kareena, who is wearing an ethnic outfit. The rest of the photos show Mickey, Lakshmi, and hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori. Her manager, Naina Sawhney, is also with them as they eat South Indian food. The pictures also show the white walls of Kareena’s vanity, which have designs on them. Her van has wooden floors, blue doors that aren’t too bright, and a big white vanity mirror.

“What happens in the vanity van stays in the vanity van and on our hips,” Kareena wrote in the caption for the photos. “Scam van,” Rhea Kapoor said in response. Shibani Dandekar Akhtar said they were “stunning,” but Mickey Contractor said, “You’ll have to be very careful from now on when you eat in your van.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Advertisement

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan in white tee and pants in Bandra
Kareena Kapoor Khan in white tee and pants in Bandra

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. She was...

 

 

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Woman alleges that LaKeith Stanfield is father of her newborn
Woman alleges that LaKeith Stanfield is father of her newborn
Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Kim Kardashian in the coziest version
Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Kim Kardashian in the coziest version
Foo Fighters says they'll perform after death of Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters says they'll perform after death of Taylor Hawkins
Lea Michele says 2022 was one of my favorites
Lea Michele says 2022 was one of my favorites
Alizeh Shah joins lensa photography trend
Alizeh Shah joins lensa photography trend
Merub Ali shares her wedding plan with Asim Azhar
Merub Ali shares her wedding plan with Asim Azhar
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story