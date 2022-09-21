Kareena Kapoor Birthday: Malaika Arora drops sweet posts for her

Neetu Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood diva, turns 42 today, and birthday greetings have been pouring in since midnight. The actress has a sizable social media following.
Bollywood celebrities have also shared adorable social media posts wishing Kareena a happy birthday.
To make her birthday even more special, her BFF Malaika Arora shared two stunning photos on her Instagram stories along with a heartfelt birthday wish for her.
Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story and first posted a boomerang of the birthday girl posing in a grey outfit, standing behind some candles. Malaika’s birthday wish for Bebo read, “Happy Birthday My Darling Bebo, another year, another candle n a lifetime of memories.”
Malaika wrote, “To selfies n pouts…” Kareena reposted the story on her Instagram, and replied, “Malla love you,” along with a heart emoji.
