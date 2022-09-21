Kareena Kapoor Birthday: Malaika Arora drops sweet posts for her

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood diva, turns 42 today, and birthday greetings have been pouring in since midnight. The actress has a sizable social media following.

Bollywood celebrities have also shared adorable social media posts wishing Kareena a happy birthday.

To make her birthday even more special, her BFF Malaika Arora shared two stunning photos on her Instagram stories along with a heartfelt birthday wish for her.

Also Read Neetu Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday The actress turns 41 today. Bebo remains a popular Bollywood actress after...

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story and first posted a boomerang of the birthday girl posing in a grey outfit, standing behind some candles. Malaika’s birthday wish for Bebo read, “Happy Birthday My Darling Bebo, another year, another candle n a lifetime of memories.”

Advertisement

Malaika wrote, “To selfies n pouts…” Kareena reposted the story on her Instagram, and replied, “Malla love you,” along with a heart emoji.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) Advertisement