Kareena Kapoor enjoys lunch on Sunday with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan mocked Priyanka Chopra for her accent
Kareena Kapoor has recently uploaded a photo from her date with husband Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. Kareena made the decision to spend her Sunday enjoying delicious meals after spending her Saturday focusing on her fitness. On Instagram Stories, she posted images from their outing together.
The Lovefools restaurant was identified by Kareena in her subsequent post as the scene of the photograph. sharing a photo of the chef handing them their food, she wrote, “Thank you for an outstanding meal.”
Kareena had posted a video of herself practicing a reverse asana while holding a ball on her neck the day before. She captioned it, “But don’t forget to keep the balance,” adding a ‘Saturday night’ sticker.
Next month, Kareena and Saif will commemorate ten years of marriage. They got married on October 16, 2012, and in 2016, Taimur Ali Khan, their first child, was born. Jehangir Ali Khan, their second child, was born in February 2021.
Kareena last appeared with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha. Alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, she will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaption of The Devotion of Suspect X, which will stream on Netflix and make the actor’s OTT debut. Along with Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf, and Radhika Apte, Saif Ali Khan is presently getting ready for the Vikram Vedha premiere. September 30 will see the movie’s theatrical debut.
