Kareena Kapoor Khan collaborates with Neetu Kapoor for a project

Kareena Kapoor Khan, an actress who is constantly working and traveling, has teamed up with her aunt Neetu Kapoor on a project. Kareena posted images of Neetu from the sets on her Instagram on Monday night.

Bebo appears stunning in the photos wearing a white floral kurta along with a tidy hairstyle, flawless makeup, and a bindi. Neetu, on the other hand, is seen wearing a blue shirt with layered chains. Both women can be seen posing for the perfect shot while flashing their million-dollar smiles.

Sharing the pictures with fans, Bebo wrote, “When you shoot with family… @neetu54.” Along with the second picture, she wrote, “This shot is more important than the asli shot…” followed by laughing emojis. The third picture shows them relishing scrumptious food. Kareena wrote, “And then ofcourse the food…” Neetu reposted Bebo’s pictures on her handle and wrote, “Loveeee her.” Have a look at the series of pictures:

The Kapoor family is anxiously awaiting the imminent arrival of their newest member. The first child of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is about to be born. In April of this year, the couple was married in front of their close friends and family.

Neetu’s most recent appearance on the job was in “JugJugg Jeeyo.” She has some intriguing ideas planned. Kareena, on the other hand, will be making her OTT debut in Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat’s upcoming Sujoy Ghosh film.