  Kareena Kapoor Khan drops unseen picture of birthday girl Inaaya Kemmu
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops unseen picture of birthday girl Inaaya Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops unseen picture of birthday girl Inaaya Kemmu

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a cute picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan.
  • The cousins can be seen with their eyes closed and their hands clasped in prayer.
  • Soha Ali Khan frequently posts images and videos of the little munchkin.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a cute picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most-loved star kids.

Soha Ali Khan frequently posts images and videos of Inaaya, and they quickly gain popularity. Today is Inaaya’s fifth birthday, and congratulations for the little munchkin have been flooding social media.

Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also written a nice birthday post for “princess” Inaaya and shared an adorably adorable photo of the two of them on Instagram.

There is a strong bond between Taimur and Inaaya, and they like being around one another. The cousins can be seen in the photo that Kareena posted with their eyes closed and their hands clasped in prayer.

Kareena penned a hilarious birthday wish for Inaaya that read, “I don’t know what you both are praying for… but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today … Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me… @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu Happy birthday Princess Innaya… love you lots…”

The picture garnered thousands of likes within minutes, and fans sent lovely wishes for birthday girl Inaaya. Inaaya’s aunt Saba Pataudi commented, “Lol …Love the munchkins Mahsha’Allah Happy 5th Birthday #innijaan.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan most recently appeared alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. With Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, she will soon make her digital debut. With Hansal Mehta’s thriller movie, she will also make her acting debut. Additionally, Kareena and Rhea Kapoor have a project together.

