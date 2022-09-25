Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan in white tee and pants in Bandra

Articles
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday.
  • She was wearing a simple yet fashionable outfit for the outing.
  • Recently, she celebrated her birthday with a host of celebrities at Jab We Met.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is arguably one of Bollywood’s most fashionable actresses. Her stylish sense enables her to attract attention. From trendy to casual wear, her appearance is always on point. Today, the actress from Jab We Met was also spotted in the city. She was wearing casual attire that was simple yet fashionable and she looked fantastic. She opted for simplicity. Notably, Kareena was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

Kareena was spotted in Bandra sporting a basic white t-shirt and green loose pants. She wore her hair loose and crimson lipstick. As usual, she never goes without her spectacles. The actress also carried a bottle while posing for the photographers. Her appearance was providing Sunday vibes. Recently, she celebrated her birthday, which was attended by numerous celebrities. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and a large number of others were observed enjoying the celebration.

Regarding her film, Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Forrest Gump, performed poorly at the box office.

Read More News On
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
