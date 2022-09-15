Kareena Kapoor Khan mocked Priyanka Chopra for her accent

Unquestionably, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of Bollywood’s most recognisable actresses.

Unquestionably, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of Bollywood’s most recognisable actresses. They used to make fun of each other on Koffee With Karan, but they are now friendly and on excellent terms. Although they both denied having a fight, their sarcastic remarks on the broadcast had shown otherwise.

Kareena subtly mocked Priyanka Chopra’s accent in an old Koffee With Karan episode. Priyanka responded to Kareena’s sarcastic comment with one of her own a few episodes later.

If Kareena Kapoor were to interview Priyanka Chopra, what queries would she put to her? Throughout the third season of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked her this question.

Why is she speaking with that accent? Kareena shot back. Priyanka Chopra was questioned by Karan Johar about this and the origin of her accent in a different Priyanka Chopra-starring episode. Priyanka responded snarkily, “I guess that was the same region that her lover gets it from,” referring to Saif Ali Khan. Priyanka’s remark left Karan speechless.

But a few years later, the two actresses appeared together in the Koffee With Karan season 6 finale. Since then, Priyanka and Kareena have patched things up and have been spotted cuddling on the KWK couch.

The two actresses laughed it off when old film recordings of them making fun of one another were shown to them. I’m sad with this travel, PC,” joked Kareena. What exactly did we say? Why did we make that statement?

With Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat as co-stars in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena Kapoor Khan will make her digital acting debut. The actress has also agreed to work with Rhea Kapoor on a project. With Hansal Mehta’s thriller movie, she will also make her acting debut.

Priyanka Chopra will appear with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in the meanwhile. She will also appear in the romantic comedy It’s Coming Back To Me and the spy thriller Citadel.

