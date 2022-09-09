Kareena Kapoor Khan sends birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 55th birthday today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan called him her ‘most favourite co-star.’

Akshay has been inundated with birthday wishes from Bollywood celebs.

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is commending his 55th birthday celebration today, and wishes from his fans began pouring in right from 12 PM.

Twitter is overwhelmed with delightful posts and pictures of Akshay posted by fans who wished the megastar on his birthday.

Aside from fans, individual entertainers from Bollywood have likewise dropped in ardent birthday wants for Akshay.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the rundown of celebs who wished him via virtual entertainment, and her clever post for her ‘most loved co-star’ Akshay Kumar is unmissable!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and posted a silly picture with Akshay Kumar.

The high contrast picture shows Kareena staying her tongue out, and has a diverting articulation, while Akshay Kumar should be visible gazing with an extraordinary look.

In her subtitle, Kareena called Akshay her most loved co-star, and furthermore shared a funny purpose for it.

She made sense of that she will get together early at whatever point she is shooting with Akshay Kumar, subsequently making the shoots significantly more tomfoolery.

“Happy Birthday Akshay…you are and always will be my most favourite co-star (’cause I get to pack up at 3 p.m.) Love you tons…have a fantastic one.”

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked in Great Newwz, Ajnabee, Tashan, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and so on.

In the mean time, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh’s spine chiller, in view of the Japanese book The Commitment of Suspect X.

She will likewise make her presentation as a maker with Hansal Mehta’s spine chiller project.

Akshay has a ton of undertakings arranged for the next few months. He will be seen in OMG 2- Oh My God! 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, and Smash Setu, which likewise stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Other than these, he additionally has Gorkha arranged, in which he will be seen assuming the part of Significant General Ian Cardozo.

His different activities incorporate Mudassar Aziz’s Khel Mein, Case Gill, and the untitled Hindi revamp of Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru.

