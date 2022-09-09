Kareena Kapoor Khan shares photos from her Ganesh celebrations

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us a preview of the festivities going on at her home as the city prepares for the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations tomorrow.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us a preview of the festivities going on at her home as the city prepares for the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations tomorrow.

The actress posted pictures of herself next to a Ganesh idol covered in floral decorations. Her youngest son Jeh Ali Khan joined her as she prayed to Lord Ganesha. The mother-son team, decked up in summer clothing, brought some color to the celebrations.

Little Jeh got busy grabbing hold of some sweet snacks while his mother, Kareena, looked stunning in her geometric print salwar suit. The little creature was immediately busy grasping at some small snacks and reaching out to grab the fruits.

Fans of the young child flooded the comments area with hearts and loving sentiments after seeing the photographs.

Kareena, who has been preoccupied with her several professional endeavors, recently spoke up on being a working mother. The actress said in an interview with a news website that she has always worked to let her two children understand the nature of her business, which occasionally requires her to be away from home and even beckons Saif away for brief periods.

She also mentioned that she made it a point to explain to both boys that Saif and she must work hard to provide them with a “decent life”.



Saif’s films “Vikram Vedha” and “Adhipurush” will be released soon. Kareena, on the other hand, will make her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming movie, which is adapted on the Japanese novel “The Devotion of Suspect X.”