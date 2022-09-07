Kareena Kapoor responds when asked about Jeh’s grumpy look

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have two adorable kids- Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are guardians to two delightful children Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The two are paparazzi’s number one star kids, and their charming pictures and recordings frequently turn into a web sensation via virtual entertainment.

Kareena and Saif have frequently referenced in interviews that while they don’t prevent the paps from clicking their children’s photos, they at times get goaded with Taimur and Jeh being continually clicked.

Presently, in a new meeting, the entertainer was as of late gotten some information about her child Jeh’s ‘testy’ articulations in pictures, and this is the way she answered.

In a new meeting, Kareena was asked the way in which everybody continues to specify that while Jeh is a charming youngster, he frequently seems‘grumpy’ in pictures.

The entertainer chuckled and gave a cheeky answer, saying that they can ask Jeh that when he is more seasoned, and in the event that he is prepared to reply. “You can ask him that whenever he’s 18 or 20 and if, at all, he’s ready to answer these questions! Maybe, he appears grumpy because he wonders why people keep photographing him,”said Kareena.

In one more meeting, Kareena had referenced that Taimur frequently asks her for what reason the paparazzi continue to click his photos.

“He tells me that you and abba are famous but why do they like taking my pictures. Because I am not famous. And I told him that yes you’re not famous, you are no one; so he is still figuring that why they’re taking his pictures.

Of course, he gets a little rattled, he’s just five and a half and he’s been constantly clicked but we’ve also been open about it because I can’t go and stop it,” she said.

In the mean time, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha inverse Aamir Khan.

The entertainer will make her advanced introduction with Sujoy Ghosh’s variation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena will likewise be making her presentation as a maker with a Hansal Mehta project.

