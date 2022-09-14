Kareena Kapoor shares monochrome pic of sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor recently appeared in the movie “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which also starred Aamir Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is very close with Karisma Kapoor and posted a monochromatic picture of her older sister on her Instagram Stories.

In the picture, Karisma is seen sitting on a couch sipping water from a bottle while maintaining a cool demeanour. Homie and a red heart emoji were the words Kareena used as the post’s caption. A drawing of their father, Randhir Kapoor, was posted on the wall behind Karisma. Despite her absence from the big screen, Karisma is very active on social media.

She frequently appears socialising and having a good time with Bebo, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora. Additionally, this lady gang travels to far-off places for vacation.

Kareena most recently appeared in the movie “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which also starred Aamir Khan. Actors like Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya had important roles in it as well. Both critics and viewers were unimpressed with the August 11 release of the movie.

The actress will thereafter be seen making her digital acting debut in the Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer “The Devotion of Suspect X.” She has also been enlisted for Hansal Mehta’s untitled follow-up in addition to this.

