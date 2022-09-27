Kareena Kapoor shares her review of Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha, which is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan,

Vikram Vedha, which is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, and Radhika Apte, is one of the most-anticipated Bollywood movies. It comes out on September 30, 2022, during the Gandhi Jayanti holiday weekend. The movie is a remake of an action thriller with the same name that starred Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan and was made in Tamil.

As the movie’s release date gets closer, buzz about it slowly grows. On September 26, many well-known people, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, went to a screening of the movie for famous people.

Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed Vikram Vedha on Instagram. Her movie was great. Review: “Best film, performers, directors. WOW! Blockbuster”.

People have also been saying nice things about the songs Alcoholia and Bande. The people who made the movie have released all of its assets in a planned way, and they are also doing things to promote it.

Kareena will next appear in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller, The Devotion of Suspect X. Her OTT debut. She’ll also produce Hansal Mehta’s thriller. Kareena and Rhea Kapoor will reteam. After Vikram Vedha, Saif Ali Khan will act in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film will be released on Sankranti, January 12, 2023. Hrithik Roshan has started preparing for Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. October 2023 is the releasing date.

