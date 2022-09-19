Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor steps out in comfy kaftan and floral footwear

Kareena Kapoor steps out in comfy kaftan and floral footwear

Articles
Kareena Kapoor steps out in comfy kaftan and floral footwear

Kareena Kapoor steps out in comfy kaftan and floral footwear

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted in Mumbai.
  • She looked lovely dressed in a green kaftan.
  • The actress accessorised her look with footwear costing Rs 3k.
Kareena Kapoor Khan prioritises her comfort. The actress is undoubtedly a true fashionista, but she doesn’t skimp on comfort. It makes sense that she is frequently seen wearing her go-to casual denim jeans, loose T-shirts, and airy skirts. The diva certainly knows how to dress down casual wear. She demonstrated this once more when she was photographed today in Mumbai.

Kareena sported an olive-green kaftan dress and looked effortlessly chic. She selected a plain-colored dress with a drawstring accent on the front and a kaftan-style silhouette. But her styling choices were what gave her outfit that extra kick. Read on as we interpret her expression!

Kareena opted for a straightforward and carefree kaftan dress for her day out in Mumbai. The mid-length dress had a soft fit and a mild green colour. The actress accessorised the all-green outfit with a pair of lively shoes. The vibrant and colourful pair of sliders added a strong dose of contrast to the otherwise plain outfit.

The flats were by the brand Fizzy Goblet and featured vivid 3D floral designs and colourful beads. The multicoloured sliders that Kareena wore are available online for Rs 3,290.

Kareena eschewed makeup and bulky accessories in favour of letting her clothing and her lively shoes speak for themselves. She merely wore a pair of shades and a nice hairstyle.

 

Kaftans are a go-to silhouette in practically any celebrity diva’s wardrobe because of their comfort appeal. Kareena has a great preference for embracing them as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan most recently appeared in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

