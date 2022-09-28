Karisma Kapoor wished cousin Ranbir a happy 40th birthday on Instagram.

She posted an old photo of the two together, and penned a heartfelt message for him.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account, and posted a picture of her with Ranbir, from many years ago.

Ranbir Kapoor threw a gathering last night for his close friends and family to celebrate his 40th birthday with them. The actor turns 40 today. On the eve of Ranbir’s birthday, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Arti Shetty, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and other celebrities were spotted coming to the party.

Ranbir’s family members have now sent some incredible birthday wishes on social media to make his birthday even more memorable. Karisma Kapoor wished her cousin Ranbir a happy birthday by posting an old photo and writing a brief yet heartfelt message for him.

Karisma Kapoor shared a photo of herself and Ranbir from a long time ago on her Instagram page. It's really adorable to see Karisma posing with a young Ranbir in this photo! Beautiful mountains covered in snow can be seen in the backdrop of the photo, which appears to have been taken in Kashmir.

Karisma is dressed in a grey sweater and baggy jeans, while Ranbir is sporting a blue t-shirt with a denim jacket and jeans.

Today is also the birthday of Karisma’s aunt Rima Jain, with whom the actress also posted a flashback photo. Karisma penned a lovely note for both Ranbir and Rima Jain, and wrote, “Two very special Kapoor’s were born today! One who’s soon to be a dad And the other one who has the kindest heart Happy Birthday Rima Aunty and Happy 40th Ranbir #familylove.”

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In a short period of time, Karisma’s post received hundreds of likes and comments, and admirers showered Ranbir with praise.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi commented, “Precious moments Happy birthday to Both! Rima aunty n Ranbir.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen together in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Additionally, he is in Shraddha Kapoor’s unnamed Luv Ranjan follow-up.

Karisma will appear in the Abhinay Deo-helmed neo-noir crime drama Brown- The First Case in the meantime.