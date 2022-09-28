Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Karisma Kapoor posts throwback picture to Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday
Karisma Kapoor posts throwback picture to Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Karisma Kapoor posts throwback picture to Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Karisma Kapoor posts throwback picture to Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Karisma Kapoor posts throwback picture to Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Advertisement
  • Karisma Kapoor wished cousin Ranbir a happy 40th birthday on Instagram.
  • She posted an old photo of the two together, and penned a heartfelt message for him.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account, and posted a picture of her with Ranbir, from many years ago.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor threw a gathering last night for his close friends and family to celebrate his 40th birthday with them. The actor turns 40 today. On the eve of Ranbir’s birthday, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Arti Shetty, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and other celebrities were spotted coming to the party.

Ranbir’s family members have now sent some incredible birthday wishes on social media to make his birthday even more memorable. Karisma Kapoor wished her cousin Ranbir a happy birthday by posting an old photo and writing a brief yet heartfelt message for him.

Also Read

Neetu Kapoor has special wish for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday
Neetu Kapoor has special wish for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Neetu Kapoor wished her son a happy birthday with a never-before-seen photo....

Karisma Kapoor shared a photo of herself and Ranbir from a long time ago on her Instagram page. It’s really adorable to see Karisma posing with a young Ranbir in this photo! Beautiful mountains covered in snow can be seen in the backdrop of the photo, which appears to have been taken in Kashmir.

Karisma is dressed in a grey sweater and baggy jeans, while Ranbir is sporting a blue t-shirt with a denim jacket and jeans.

Today is also the birthday of Karisma’s aunt Rima Jain, with whom the actress also posted a flashback photo. Karisma penned a lovely note for both Ranbir and Rima Jain, and wrote, “Two very special Kapoor’s were born today! One who’s soon to be a dad And the other one who has the kindest heart Happy Birthday Rima Aunty and Happy 40th Ranbir #familylove.”

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Advertisement

In a short period of time, Karisma’s post received hundreds of likes and comments, and admirers showered Ranbir with praise.

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan reacts to comparisons with R Madhavan
Saif Ali Khan reacts to comparisons with R Madhavan

Saif Ali Khan opens up about being compared to R Madhavan ahead...

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi commented, “Precious moments Happy birthday to Both! Rima aunty n Ranbir.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen together in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Additionally, he is in Shraddha Kapoor’s unnamed Luv Ranjan follow-up.

Karisma will appear in the Abhinay Deo-helmed neo-noir crime drama Brown- The First Case in the meantime.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sarah Michelle Gellar posts vacation photos
Sarah Michelle Gellar posts vacation photos
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story