Karisma Kapoor says ‘embrace your own pace

Articles
  • Former actress Karisma Kapoor is seldom out of the spotlight.
  • Despite fewer big-screen appearances, the actress continues to wow.
  • Her acting and wardrobe were both top-notch.
Former actress Karisma Kapoor is seldom out of the spotlight. Despite fewer big-screen appearances, the actress continues to wow. Lolo was the 90s diva. Karisma Kapoor’s blockbuster blockbusters and famous songs have won us over for three decades. Her acting and wardrobe were both top-notch. Her charming appearance and beautiful smile continue to win hearts. Karisma is active on Instagram and provides personal and professional updates.

On Thursday, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress posted a pink Instagram photo. In the shot, the 48-year-old actress flaunts her enormous hair. Diva wore gold hoops. Maheep Kapoor responded to her tweet with fire and love eye emojis. Saba Pataudi: “Love it!” The lovely actress has shown that age is only a number.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Last project: ALTBalaji’s web-series ‘Mentalhood’ Abhinay Deo’s Brown will star her. She resumed performing after her marriage. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Dangerous Ishhq (2012), following which she appeared in Bombay Talkies and Zero.

