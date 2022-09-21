Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood diva, turns 42 today, and birthday greetings have been pouring in since midnight. The actress has a sizable social media following.

Bollywood celebrities have also shared adorable social media posts wishing Kareena a happy birthday.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have a close sibling relationship. They are each other’s harshest critics, supporters, best friends, and more than just sisters. Now, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress has shared previously unseen childhood photos with Kareena on her Instagram account.

she captioned them: “To the bestest sister and my best friend. Happiest birthday. Always twinning and winning. #happybirthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Reacting to the photos, Neetu Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Kanika Kapoor and others sent love in the comments section.