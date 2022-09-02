Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karisma Kapoor’s pic holding phone has fans asking ‘What’s your mobile number’

Karisma Kapoor’s pic holding phone has fans asking ‘What’s your mobile number’

Articles
Advertisement
Karisma Kapoor’s pic holding phone has fans asking ‘What’s your mobile number’

Karisma Kapoor’s pic holding phone has fans asking ‘What’s your mobile number’

Advertisement
  • Even today, Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular actors.
  • She was a popular actress in the 1990s and had some of the biggest successes.
  • Fans adored her on film, and she continues to have a large fan base to this day.
Advertisement

Even today, Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular actors. She was a popular actress in the 1990s and had some of the biggest successes. Fans adored her on film, and she continues to have a large fan base to this day. The actress frequently posts photos of herself on social media, which her admirers like. She also tweeted a flashback photo of herself carrying a phone today.

In the photo, she is wearing a black top with a blue dress put over it. The actress donned a fashionable hat over her curly hair and looked stunning. Her large diamond studs stand prominently in the photo. She holds a landline in one hand and extends the other, as if she is phoning someone. Karisma captioned this photo, “Sorry it’s Friday, dial you back later #flashbackfriday.”

karisma kapoor

 

 

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor recently posted a still from Jeet, in which she co-stars with Salman Khan. In the shot, Karisma is wearing a yellow saree while Salman, who is dressed in a black T-shirt, black jeans, and brown shoes, is holding her from behind. In the backdrop, the actress also included the song Saanson Ka Chalna Dil Ka Machalna. She captioned the photo, ” “We used to be daydreamers (yellow heart emoji). #26yearsofJeet was our first overseas outdoor #Jeet.” She also named the place Lake Geneva. In the meantime, Karisma will be seen next in the web series Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo.

Advertisement

Also Read

Karisma Kapoor flaunts her ’90s hairstyle
Karisma Kapoor flaunts her ’90s hairstyle

Former actress Karisma Kapoor is seldom out of the spotlight. Talent and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story