Even today, Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular actors. She was a popular actress in the 1990s and had some of the biggest successes. Fans adored her on film, and she continues to have a large fan base to this day. The actress frequently posts photos of herself on social media, which her admirers like. She also tweeted a flashback photo of herself carrying a phone today.

In the photo, she is wearing a black top with a blue dress put over it. The actress donned a fashionable hat over her curly hair and looked stunning. Her large diamond studs stand prominently in the photo. She holds a landline in one hand and extends the other, as if she is phoning someone. Karisma captioned this photo, “Sorry it’s Friday, dial you back later #flashbackfriday.”

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor recently posted a still from Jeet, in which she co-stars with Salman Khan. In the shot, Karisma is wearing a yellow saree while Salman, who is dressed in a black T-shirt, black jeans, and brown shoes, is holding her from behind. In the backdrop, the actress also included the song Saanson Ka Chalna Dil Ka Machalna. She captioned the photo, ” “We used to be daydreamers (yellow heart emoji). #26yearsofJeet was our first overseas outdoor #Jeet.” She also named the place Lake Geneva. In the meantime, Karisma will be seen next in the web series Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo.

