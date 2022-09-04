Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani looking incredibly in love.

The first clap was started today on the highly awaited Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures production Satyaprem Ki Katha

The first clap was started today on the highly awaited Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures production Satyaprem Ki Katha, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The start of a fresh beginning was witnessed by the whole cast, the director Sameer Vidwans, the producers Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, as well as Wardha Nadiadwala and Shafat Nadiadwala.

In the picture that was shared by the production house on their Twitter handle, we can see Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani holding each other close to each other and look lost in each other’s arms. Kiara looks stunning in a white kurta and Kartik is dressed in a multi-coloured shirt. Indeed they make for a lovely pair.

The audience starts talking about the movie and the characters as Satyaprem Ki Katha takes its first shot at the Mahurat. Since it was first revealed, the impending musical love story has been the most hotly debated subject. After their most recent project, Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani are reunited in this musical love story for the second time. The actors’ favourite acting duo becoming a part of SatyaPrem Ki Katha makes audiences happy and excited, thanks to the partnership between NGE and Namah Pictures.

Additionally, SatyaPrem Ki Katha represents a significant partnership between Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Namah Pictures and NGE. Interestingly, Namah Pictures & director, Sajid Nadiadwala

