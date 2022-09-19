Advertisement
Edition: English
Kartik Aaryan called ‘down to earth’ for travelling in Economy class

Kartik Aaryan called ‘down to earth’ for travelling in Economy class

  • Everyone knows that Kartik Aaryan likes to fly in the cheapest class.
  • He has talked a lot about how he likes to travel simply, and a few months ago, his fans were surprised to see him travelling in economy class on a reel.
  • Kartik joked that the tickets were too expensive when he was asked why he hadn’t flown in business class.
Kartik Aaryan flies economy. His admirers were astonished to see him in economy class on a trip a few months ago. Kartik joked that the business class tickets were too pricey. Fans applauded him on when he flew economy from Jodhpur to Mumbai.

A viral video shows Kartik’s fans celebrating with him on a plane. The actor was returning from Jodhpur when fans asked for photos, leading to a meet-and-greet. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was very popular.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kartik has said that despite his accomplishments, he remains accessible. “I always book the cheapest ticket. I wish. I finally got the Lamborghini of my dreams. I was able to fulfil my dream of becoming an actor, and he said that “dreams develop.” “We both enjoy the same meal, but it never ends,” he remarked. “It never stops.” If we stay at the same hotel in Gwalior, we’ll both be served the exact same supper. Paneer and naan won’t alter.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Freddy, and Captain India star Kartik Aaryan.

