Kartik Aaryan called ‘down to earth’ for travelling in Economy class

Everyone knows that Kartik Aaryan likes to fly in the cheapest class.

He has talked a lot about how he likes to travel simply, and a few months ago, his fans were surprised to see him travelling in economy class on a reel.

Kartik joked that the tickets were too expensive when he was asked why he hadn’t flown in business class.

A viral video shows Kartik’s fans celebrating with him on a plane. The actor was returning from Jodhpur when fans asked for photos, leading to a meet-and-greet. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was very popular.

Kartik has said that despite his accomplishments, he remains accessible. “I always book the cheapest ticket. I wish. I finally got the Lamborghini of my dreams. I was able to fulfil my dream of becoming an actor, and he said that “dreams develop.” “We both enjoy the same meal, but it never ends,” he remarked. “It never stops.” If we stay at the same hotel in Gwalior, we’ll both be served the exact same supper. Paneer and naan won’t alter.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Freddy, and Captain India star Kartik Aaryan.

