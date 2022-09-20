Kartik Aaryan gets new title of a doctor

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented young actors in Bollywood.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented young actors in Bollywood. He got his start in 2011 with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and since then he hasn’t looked back. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his new horror-comedy movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.

It is a standalone sequel to the hit film of the same name by Priyadarshan in 2007, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja.

On Sunday, Kartik went to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to take part in the National Youth Conclave 2022. During the event, trade analyst and moderator Komal Nahta was called “Dr. Kartik Aaryan” because his movies made people laugh.

Kartik put a video clip on his Instagram account and wrote in the caption: “Ye lo Mummy – Dr Kartik Aaryan. Finally logon ko hasaane vaala Doctor ban gaya. Ghar mein teen doctor the only one who can help me is me. Thank you, @komal.nahta Sir, for making this interesting comparison.” Manish Tiwari, Mala Tiwari, and Kritika Tiwari, Kartik’s parents and sister, are all doctors. Sutaria’s next job will be to star in a movie called Apurva.

On the work front, Kartik just announced that Anurag Basu will direct his next movie, Aashiqui 3, which he will star in. He also has Shehzada, which is a remake of the South Indian movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and co-starring Kriti Sanon. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also in the action movie. The movie, which will be shown in theatres on February 10, 2023, is being directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’s actor also has Freddy with Alaya F, Captain India, and SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Kabir Khan is also working with Kartik.

