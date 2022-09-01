Kartik Aaryan has talked openly about how one bad performance could end his career.

Kartik Aaryan says he has no one to have his back in the film industry and one flop can create a perception enough to end his career.

Kartik Aaryan has talked openly about how one bad performance might have a significant negative impact on his career. The actor is now enjoying the success of his most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year with a worldwide total of 266 crore.

Kartik is currently among Bollywood’s most financially successful actors. He is currently working on four films, including Shehzada starring Kriti Sanon and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.

During an interview with Anupama Chopra, Kartik was asked about his opinion on being an outsider. He said, “I am not padded, my back is not taken care of. I don’t know how an insider would feel, but as outsider I feel that somewhere down the line that if one film flops, it could create a perception that can end my career. I won’t have someone who will create a project of that level for me.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will now be turned into a comic book series, according to current news from Kartik. Diamond Comics, India’s renowned distributor and publisher of comic books, has partnered with production companies T-Series and Cine1Studios to offer Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa, based on Aaryan’s character, to the young audience. On Tuesday, he posted the cover image of the next comic book to Instagram along with the message, “This one is for all my lil fans.”

The love musical Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik, would be released on June 29 of the next year. He also has Captain India by Hansal Mehta in his collection. The movie, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, centres on one of India’s most accomplished rescue operations from a war-torn nation. He also has the OTT movie Freddy by Shashanka Ghosh.