Kartik Aaryan on how he manages to stay relevant in face of huge success

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most adored and praised celebrities we know.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his most recent horror-comedy release, is currently enjoying success.

In a recent interview, Kartik talked about being relevant to his fans.

Kartik Aaryan is now enjoying “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2″‘s success. He is one of the most adored and praised celebrities we know.

With the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he made his acting debut, and the actor hasn’t looked back since. He made his acting debut in the financially successful comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), both directed by Luv Ranjan.

Kartik has wowed everyone with his excellent acting abilities in films. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik’s most recent horror-comedy release, is currently enjoying success after being the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year.

Now, in a recent interview, Kartik talked about being relevant to his fans despite his huge success. He said: “I still travel in economy. I have dreams, I had a dream car and wanted a Lamborghini and I got it also. I wanted to become an actor and that got fulfilled. And the dreams are getting bigger.” Host Anupama Chopra asked, “Now you want a private jet?” He added that he wants a private jet too and wants to be more successful. “It doesn’t stop, but the relatability factor is that I like the same food. If I go to the same hotel with mom and dad, we’ll eat the same food in Gwalior, we’ll eat the same paneer and naan and that’s not going to change,” said Kartik.

The actor continued by saying that it is enough that he is relatable and that he is from Gwalior. As vehicles and private planes are all materialistic items, Kartik claimed that he still communicates in the same way as he did in the past.

Kartik’s next films are Captain India, Shehzada, Freddy with Alaya F, and SatyaPrem Ki Katha.