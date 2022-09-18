Kartik Aaryan returns to airport gate on his young fan call to him

Kartik has gained a lot of popularity among children, according to fans on social media.

After playing Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan fan base multiplied. He continues to win fans’ hearts by his public antics. Many were impressed by the actor’s interaction with a young fan in Jodhpur in a recent incident. Following his performance in the horror comedy, Kartik has gained a lot of popularity among children, according to fans on social media. When Kartik was in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, for the National Youth Conclave 2022, the incident took place. After the event, a young admirer who had seen Kartik from outside the gates started calling out to him when he arrived at the Jodhpur airport.

The actor returned to the gate to meet the crying fan after hearing the child’s request, as seen in a video posted by a paparazzo account. After speaking with the security guards, the actor asked the fan and her parent to take photos directly outside the entrance. Later, they were permitted to meet the actor at the gate. Kartik posed for a photo with the young admirer and autographed a book for him.

Many additional admirers were moved by the gesture, and they applauded the actor for being so modest. That is why he is adored by the country, one person remarked, while another added that even young children appreciate self-made actors. Truly Kids Favourite, the third person wrote. “The way he managed to meet him has my whole heart,” a supporter remarked.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2022, Kartik was last seen on screen. He will next be seen with Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Manisha Koirala in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada. In Satyaprem Ki Katha, he reteams with Kiara Advani, his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star.