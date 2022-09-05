Kartik Aaryan reveals first look of his next film Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan announced that he will be a part of Aashiqui 3.

The film will be directed by Anurag Basu and bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films.

Female lead actress has not been announced yet.

Kartik Aaryan is as of now hitting titles since he declared that he will be a piece of Aashiqui 3. The third portion of the hit establishment Aashiqui will be coordinated by Anurag Basu.

It is supposed to be bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films, in any case, the female lead entertainer has not been reported at this point. Aashiqui (1990) was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal played the lead jobs. Afterward, in 2013, the establishment was resuscitated with Aashiqui 2, coordinated by Mohit Suri and highlighted Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Presently, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 entertainer shared the principal look of Aashiqui 3 on his web-based entertainment handle.

Kartik inscribed the post: “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da. @anuragbasuofficial @ipritamofficial #BhushanKumar #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms #KrishanKumar @shivchanana @visheshb7 @sakshibhatt @tseries.official”

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Kartik likewise shared a gathering photograph highlighting Anurag, Pritam, Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar. He inscribed the post, “Team ‘A’ (red heart and multiple musical notes emojis). #AnuragBasu #Pritam #BhushanKumar #MukeshBhatt

Discussing Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan shared his energy and told Variety: “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Aside from this, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada close by Kriti Sanon, which is scheduled to deliver on February 10, 2023.

He likewise has SatyaPrem Ki Katha, close by Kiara Advani, Freddy inverse Alaya F, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Kabir Khan’s yet-to-be-named activity film.

