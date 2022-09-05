Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kartik Aaryan reveals first look of his next film Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan reveals first look of his next film Aashiqui 3

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan reveals first look of his next film Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan reveals first look of his next film Aashiqui 3

Advertisement
  • Kartik Aaryan announced that he will be a part of Aashiqui 3.
  • The film will be directed by Anurag Basu and bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films.
  • Female lead actress has not been announced yet.
Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is as of now hitting titles since he declared that he will be a piece of Aashiqui 3. The third portion of the hit establishment Aashiqui will be coordinated by Anurag Basu.

It is supposed to be bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films, in any case, the female lead entertainer has not been reported at this point. Aashiqui (1990) was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal played the lead jobs. Afterward, in 2013, the establishment was resuscitated with Aashiqui 2, coordinated by Mohit Suri and highlighted Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Presently, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 entertainer shared the principal look of Aashiqui 3 on his web-based entertainment handle.

Kartik inscribed the post: “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum  #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da. @anuragbasuofficial @ipritamofficial #BhushanKumar #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms #KrishanKumar @shivchanana @visheshb7 @sakshibhatt @tseries.official”

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Kartik likewise shared a gathering photograph highlighting Anurag, Pritam, Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar. He inscribed the post, “Team ‘A’ (red heart and multiple musical notes emojis). #AnuragBasu #Pritam #BhushanKumar #MukeshBhatt

Advertisement

Discussing Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan shared his energy and told Variety: “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Aside from this, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada close by Kriti Sanon, which is scheduled to deliver on February 10, 2023.

He likewise has SatyaPrem Ki Katha, close by Kiara Advani, Freddy inverse Alaya F, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Kabir Khan’s yet-to-be-named activity film.

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan to be part of Anurag Basu’s next
Kartik Aaryan to be part of Anurag Basu’s next

Kartik Aaryan, the actor currently dominating box office charts in commercial Hindi...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tripti Dimri says it's wrong to compare Babil Khan with Irrfan Khan
Tripti Dimri says it's wrong to compare Babil Khan with Irrfan Khan
Kajol's 'Salaam Venkey' movie review
Kajol's 'Salaam Venkey' movie review
Michelle Yeoh joins 'Wicked' as Madame Morrible
Michelle Yeoh joins 'Wicked' as Madame Morrible
Katrina Kaif and Vicky share unseen romantic pics on anniversary
Katrina Kaif and Vicky share unseen romantic pics on anniversary
Preity Zinta visits Siddhivinayak temple as she returns to India
Preity Zinta visits Siddhivinayak temple as she returns to India
Taapsee Pannu's Blurr movie thriller and review
Taapsee Pannu's Blurr movie thriller and review
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story