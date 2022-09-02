Advertisement
Edition: English
Kartik Aaryan says his dreams are getting bigger

Articles
Kartik Aaryan says his dreams are getting bigger

  • Kartik Aaryan is one of Bollywood’s greatest stars right now.
  • In real life he has a boy-next-door persona.
  • Most of his followers can identify with him and his on-stage demeanour.
Kartik Aaryan has said he also dreams big and hopes to own a private jet someday,

Even though Kartik Aaryan is one of Bollywood’s greatest stars right now, in real life he has a boy-next-door persona.

Most of his followers can identify with him and his on-stage demeanour. He now owns several high-end vehicles as his success increases. His lifestyle has also changed as a result.

Asked how he maintains his relatable quotient with the audience despite owning fancy cars, Kartik told in an interview, “I still travel in economy. I travel business, but when the need be, I also travel economy. People begin to stop themselves from doing that, I do not. I have dreams, I had a dream car and wanted a Lamborghini and I got it. I wanted to become an actor and that got fulfilled. And the dreams are getting bigger. Private jet bhi ana chahiye (private jet should also come).”

He added that he wants to become more successful, adding that he remains the same person and likes the same kind of food. “If I go to the same hotel with mom and dad, we’ll eat the same food in Gwalior, we’ll eat the same paneer, naan and boondi raita. That’s not going to change.”

When the interviewer told Kartik that relatability in a private jet maybe a little hard, he blushed and said, “Sapne dekhna thodi chhod dunga? Kuch toh is gareeb aadmi ko sochne do. (Should I stop dreaming? Let a poor man think). But I am saying the core does not change, everything else may come but that is only materialistic. After a point it does not matter whether you are travelling in a third-hand vehicle or better one.”

Kartik will soon be featured in the films Shehzada by Rohit Dhawan and Freddy by Shashanka Ghosh. For Captain India, he will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta. He is now working on Satyaprem Ki Katha.

