Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings to start shooting

Kartik Aaryan has become the current heartthrob of Bollywood.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 everyone is eagerly waiting for his next set of films.

One of the films that fans are excited about is Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.

Today Kartik shared an image of him petitioning ruler Ganesha as he is good to go to start going for this film.

In the image, we can see Kartik Aaryan wearing a white tee that he matched with light blue denim.

He is remaining before the Lord Ganesha icon which is kept on a table. The beautification in the house looks astounding.

Kartik remained with collapsed hands before the symbol. The cutest thing about the image is his shaggy companion Katori Aaryan sitting on the floor simply behind Kartik. Sharing this image the entertainer stated, “शुभारम्भ #SatyaPremKiKatha गणपति बप्पा मोरया.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the work front, as of late, Kartik reported his new undertaking with Kabir Khan for another film that will be delivered by Sajid Nadiadwala.

However the subtleties of the task have been left hidden, being a huge performer for enormous scope creation and in view of a genuine story is said.

Kartik will likewise be seen next in Shehzada, which is a revamp of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and furthermore stars Kriti Sanon leading the pack.

He will star in Shashanka Ghosh’s heartfelt spine chiller, Freddy with Alaya F.

Kartik will work together with Hansal Mehta in the social show Captain India, in which he will paper the job of an airforce official. He will likewise rejoin with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

