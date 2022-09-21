Kartik Aaryan shows off his SatyaPrem Ki Katha set

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in 2011.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently the second-highest grossing film of this year.

Kartik updates his followers on social media about his daily activities.

Advertisement

One of the best actors in Bollywood’s newer generation is said to be Kartik Aaryan. In 2011’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama, starring Luv Ranjan, he made his acting debut. With the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, he went on to become a household star, and his movie career has only continued to grow since then. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of this year with a total worldwide take of 266 crores, and Kartik is riding high on its triumph. The actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starred in the follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kartik frequently updates his followers on social media about his daily activities. He recently shared a picture of his shoot location while filming SatyaPrem Ki Katha on his Instagram account. Satyaprem Ki Katha, billed as a “soulful musical love epic,” is being directed by Sameer Vidwans, a recipient of a National Award. Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are also co-producing. On June 29, 2023, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is expected to be released in theatres.

Have a Look:



Kiara Advani plays the lead role in SatyaPrem Ki Katha as well. They previously worked together on the television show Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The Dhamaka actor will also appear in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the meantime. Additionally, he has Shehzada, an official Hindi version of the South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon. In addition to this, Kartik has two further films with directors Kabir Khan and Alaya F, as well as Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, which is produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons. Together with Hansal Mehta, Kartik will play an air force officer in the social drama Captain India.

Advertisement

Also Read Kartik Aaryan gets new title of a doctor Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented young actors in Bollywood....