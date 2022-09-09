Kartik Aaryan spotted in city while striking the Rooh Baba pose

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and bankable actors in Bollywood.

His film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has done extremely well at the box office post-pandemic.

He recently announced that he has started shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 entertainer has a few energizing movies in his kitty that fans can hardly hold on to see. Kartik as of late took to his Instagram handle to declare that he has begun firing for his film SatyaPrem Ki Katha close by Kiara Advani and today he was seen in the city outside a subbing studio.

In the photos, we can see Kartik Aaryan looking smart in relaxed wear. He wore a beige sweater tee over denims.

The entertainer wore a green beanie cap and finished his look with dark games shoes and dark shades.

The one thing that grabbed our eye was Kartik presenting in his famous Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 posture. He likewise framed a heart with the two his hands and modeled for the paparazzi.

In the mean time, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was most recently seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 close by Kiara Advani, Forbidden and others.

The film not just made him one of only a handful of exceptional entertainers to give a blockbuster post-pandemic yet in addition made him a bankable entertainer.

He as of late declared Aashiqui 3 and from that point forward fans can hardly hold back to see him in a heartfelt film. It was solely announced that Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor are the leaders to play the main woman.

Aside from this Kartik Aaryan has started going for SatyaPrem Ki Katha close by Kiara Advani once more. He has Skipper India, Freddy and Shehzada.

