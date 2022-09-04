Kartik Aaryan to be part of Anurag Basu’s next

Kiara Advani on featuring with Kartik Aaryan in Satya Prem Ki Katha
One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood's glitzy metropolis is Kiara...
Kartik Aaryan, the actor currently dominating box office charts in commercial Hindi cinema, will be directed by Anurag Basu. Many renowned producers and directors are offering him films.
Recently, Kartik signed deals for movies with directors like Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. However, with Anurag Basu, he reportedly ventures into entirely new ground.
“It is a romantic film that shows a kind of love story we haven’t seen in our cinema. Anurag Basu’s film will give Kartik a chance to extend his performing skills beyond anything he has done so far,” a source informs.
Following the success of Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Shehzada, a massive masala entertainment film, will be the biggest Bollywood production of 2022.
Catch all the Celebrity News, comedy News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.