Kartik Aaryan to be part of Anurag Basu’s next

Articles
  • Kartik Aaryan, the actor currently dominating box office charts in commercial Hindi cinema, will be directed by Anurag Basu.
  • Recently, Kartik signed deals for movies with directors like Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.
  • With Anurag Basu, he reportedly ventures into entirely new ground.
Kartik Aaryan, the actor currently dominating box office charts in commercial Hindi cinema, will be directed by Anurag Basu. Many renowned producers and directors are offering him films.

Recently, Kartik signed deals for movies with directors like Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. However, with Anurag Basu, he reportedly ventures into entirely new ground.

“It is a romantic film that shows a kind of love story we haven’t seen in our cinema. Anurag Basu’s film will give Kartik a chance to extend his performing skills beyond anything he has done so far,” a source informs.

Following the success of Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Shehzada, a massive masala entertainment film, will be the biggest Bollywood production of 2022.

