Kartik Aaryan will appear in Aashiqui 3, direction of Anurag Basu

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The horror-comedy is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year.

He is set to collaborate with Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3.

Kartik Aaryan is doing great nowadays! The entertainer is presently luxuriating in progress of Anees Bazmee’s shock satire Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Which is as of now the second most elevated earning Hindi film this year and it gathered a gross overall assortment of ₹266 crores.

The film was a spin-off of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, drove by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Presently, the Luka Chuppi entertainer has packed away one more big deal as he is good to go to team up with Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3.

Aashiqui 3, to be bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films.

The first 1990 Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal starrer, Aashiqui was upheld by T-Series and Vishesh Films, with producer Mahesh Bhatt coordinating entertainers Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal.

The establishment was resuscitated in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, coordinated by Mohit Suri and featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur ahead of the pack.

Presently, Kartik took to his virtual entertainment handle to make the authority declaration with his fans. Offering the image to Anurag, Pritam, Bhushan and Mukesh Bhatt, he inscribed it: “Group ‘A'”

Discussing Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan communicated his delight and told Variety: “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Anurag discussed teaming up with Kartik and said Basu said: “It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit, and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

Aside from this, on the work front, Kartik will star next in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and an activity film with chief Kabir Khan.

