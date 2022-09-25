Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan wishes Sameer Vidwans on his birthday

Kartik Aaryan wishes Sameer Vidwans on his birthday

Articles
Kartik Aaryan wishes Sameer Vidwans on his birthday

Kartik Aaryan wishes Sameer Vidwans on his birthday

  • Kartik Aaryan recently concluded Shehzada, an adaptation of the Telugu classic Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
  • The young actor will reunite with Kiara Advani in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.
  • Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment produced the film directed by Sameer Vidwans.
Kartik Aaryan is a bankable Bollywood star. The actor has some promising projects in the works after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will reunite with Kiara Advani in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The young actor recently began filming the love drama.

Kartik Aaryan wished SatyaPrem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans on his birthday. “Satyaprem Ki Katha ke vidwan kathakar ko janamdin ki shubhkaamnaayein. SaPrem, Sattu,” The actor released a BTS photo from the film’s set on his page. “Dhanyawad mere Sattu. Bohot, bohot saara pyaar,”  director Sameer reacted to the actor’s birthday greetings. The new BTS photo implies SatyaPrem Ki Katha is located in a tiny town.

Kartik Aaryan wrote:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film would be a musical love saga, according to reports. Kiara plays Katha, opposite Kartik’s Satya Prem. Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment produced the film directed by Sameer Vidwans. SatyaPrem Ki Katha opens June 29, 2023.

He recently concluded Shehzada, an adaptation of the Telugu classic Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Kriti Sanon co-star. Shehzada opens Feb. 23, 2023.

