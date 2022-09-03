Advertisement
Edition: English
Kate and William write foreword for new children's book 'Puzzles For Spies'

Articles
Kate and William write foreword for new children's book 'Puzzles For Spies'

  • GCHQ has received appreciation from the Duke and Duchess.
  • Kate and William have written a foreword for Puzzles for Spies.
  • As a family, we are no strangers to the crucial job of GCHQ.
The Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has received appreciation from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for publishing Puzzles for Spies, a new spy book for young readers.

In a friendly foreword to the new book, which was released by Puffin company, Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their joy at the most recent endeavor.

The Cambridge’s, who recently made the decision to relocate from Kensington Palace to a new residence close to Windsor, also disclosed that they will enlist the aid of their three young children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, in an effort to solve the puzzles.

“We are happy that the creative minds at GCHQ have been busy working on a third puzzle book, and that this edition is aimed for younger readers,” William and Kate stated in the foreword.

They joked, “Hopefully this means we find them easier to tackle.

“As a family, we are no strangers to the crucial job of GCHQ,” the couple concluded. We have first hand experience with how staff members adapt to new dangers and are continually motivated to preserve our nation’s security.

The royal couple also discussed how the COVID pandemic affected people’s ability to attend to work, study, and engage in social interactions in the manner that we are all used to.

The duke and duchess also revealed that a portion of the first book’s sales will benefit their mental health charity, Royal Foundation.

