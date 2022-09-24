Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are only ignoring each other?

Meghan Markle ignored Camilla’s advice and went ‘her own way’
Meghan Markle was reportedly unresponsive to Camilla's advice when she first moved...
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been accused of attempting to’snub each other’ during their meetings in the United Kingdom. Russell Myers, a royal expert, levelled this scathing charge against the future Queen Consort of England and the Duchess of Sussex.
According to The Mirror, “sources have said the Princess of Wales and Meghan were’not known’ to have exchanged words throughout the entire period that the Sussexes were in the U.K.”
This comes after Meghan Markle was photographed ‘completely alone’ during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
According to reports and rumours, Kate Middleton, like Prince William, is still ‘waiting on an apology’ from Meghan Markle for the Oprah interview.
During the interview, Meghan ‘clarified’ accusations about making Kate Middleton cry and provided a reversal of the entire sequence of events.
