  Kate Middleton and Prince Harry threatened by Meghan Markle's success
Articles
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry threatened by Meghan Markle's success

Meghan Markle has been “difficult and demanding” from the beginning

  • Meghan Markle’s popularity ‘was a wake-up moment’ for William and Kate, says a royal biographer.
  • The Waleses realized they need to ‘up their game’ to surpass Meghan’s popularity.
  • Former Suits actress was ‘polished, passionate and funny’, royal expert says.
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry felt threatened by the success of ‘polished’ Meghan Markle, says royal expert.

When Meghan joined the royal family, the Prince and Princess of Wales demanded an immediate shift in tactics. In 2018, the former Suits actress wed Prince Harry.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl wrote in her book The New Royals: “The Cambridges had already signaled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royals’ and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together. But Meghan was the breakout star of the foursome.

“She was polished, passionate and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case.

“‘That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable’, according to a source.”

The Waleses realised they need to ‘up their game’ to surpass Meghan’s popularity.

