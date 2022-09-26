Kate Middleton and Prince William are public role models

Prince William and Kate Middleton are more popular with the public.

They are not afraid to show their true personality.

It’s simpler to relate to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to a former butler, Prince William and Kate Middleton are more popular with the general public because they are not afraid to show their true personality.

A former Grant Harrold claims that it’s simpler to relate to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince Charles can be viewed as outdated because he belongs to a different generation.

He is both traditional and rather modern, but William and Kate exhibit more of their personalities, making them more popular. They are more attracted to them, the expert claimed.

William was once a pin-up, and Kate is a gorgeous woman, he continued. “Everyone wants to look like Kate, dress like Kate, and act like Kate. They serve as great examples, which is why I believe they’re succeeding so effectively.

According to Harrold, the couple may save the monarchy by slightly “modernizing” it. It must modernise, she said, adding that “the royals must be like you and me.”

He added, “Obviously everyone adores William and Kate,” but added, “I’m aware that there’s a real love-hate connection when it comes to the future of the monarchy.”

The more traditional side, he continued, “we enjoy that because we know the real them, they’re down-to-earth and friendly.”

