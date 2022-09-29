Kate Middleton attire for her Wales visit is similar of Princess Diana

Kate and William visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station on Anglesey.

Kate donned a Welsh red L.K. Bennett ‘Spencer’ coat ($1,080) as a nod to Princess Diana’s first formal visit to Wales.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Wales for the first time as Prince and Princess of Wales on Wednesday.

Kate, 40, opted to give another subtle homage to Princess Diana, the late Princess of Wales, with her outfit, when she was photographed wearing her iconic ‘Spencer’ coat throughout the trip.

The mother of three wore a Welsh red coat for her first official visit to the nation since the mourning period ended after Queen Elizabeth’s passing earlier this month.

The royal was dressed in the L.K. Bennett ‘Spencer’ coat ($1,080) as a nod to Diana’s first formal visit to the nation as princess when she donned a red coat.

According to royal fashion critic Middleton Maven, Kate wore black flared leggings and a black Boden cashmere crewneck ($170) under her new coat.

Kate complemented her coat with a beautiful leather purse and ended her ensemble with sharp shoes. She kept her hair straight and her makeup basic.

The brand’s website describes it as a “Spencer Red Recycled Wool Blend Snaffle-Detail Coat.”

Kate and William began their journey by visiting the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station on Anglesey, where they met the volunteers and crew. The royal couple previously resided in Anglesey for three years following their marriage.

