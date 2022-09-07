Kate Middleton defies a royal rule in order to satisfy Charlotte

Kate Middleton baked homemade spaghetti for Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday.

Royal chef Darren McGrady says members of the Royal Family are not allowed to eat potatoes, rice or pasta.

The Queen dislikes carbohydrates so they are never served at the dinner table to any member of the family.

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, who has to observe many strange rules as a royal, breached one to satisfy her daughter Charlotte.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a much-loved member of the royal family and is known for seldom putting a foot wrong, but motherhood prompted her to break her no-carbohydrates rule for her adorable kid.

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, members of the Royal Family are not permitted to consume potatoes.

Mr McGrady worked as a royal chef at Buckingham Palace from 1982 to 1993, and he told The Telegraph, “No potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner.”

According to the royal chef, because the Queen dislikes carbohydrates, they are never served at the dinner table to any member of the Royal Family, even the Duchess.

Despite this, Kate has occasionally disobeyed the norm, saying that she baked homemade spaghetti for Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday in 2020.

