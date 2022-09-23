Kate Middleton discusses children’s shock to drones before funeral

Kate Middleton spoke about the effect of her monarch’s death on her children.

Describing them as “beady-eyed,” wondering why there were drones buzzing about for security.

Prince William also shared that some of the children woke up and asked if they were hearing things.

Kate Middleton spoke up about the effect of Queen Elizabeth’s death on her children, describing them as “beady-eyed” in the aftermath of Her Majesty’s death.

On Thursday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales visited with volunteers and workers at Windsor Castle. During the late British monarch’s ceremonial burial at Westminster Abbey on Monday, the couple expressed gratitude for their contributions.

Kate stated that her children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, were especially alert to the drones flying above as part of the security strategy for the Queen’s burial.

She said that George, Charlotte, and Louis were especially “beady-eyed,” wondering why there were drones buzzing about for security.

The princess also mentioned if members of the Royal Family had heard any of the early morning rehearsals while speaking to volunteers at Windsor Guildhall in Berkshire, “We didn’t hear it, I would have loved to though.”

Prince William further said, “Some of the children in the family woke up and they thought, are we hearing things?”

Kate previously shared how her young children are dealing with the late monarch’s passing.

"The younger one is now asking questions like, 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral,' and things like that, because she's not going to be there?"' she shared.