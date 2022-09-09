Meghan Markle’s statement drew mixed reactions from Britons and royal specialists.

Some inside insiders suggest that the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, Kate Middleton, finds it comfortable as Markle faces new criticism.

Meghan Markle gave her first public statement since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020 at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, UK.

The Duchess of Sussex’s latest statement drew mixed reactions from Britons and royal specialists, as it followed her bombshell interview with the American magazine the Cut.

In her interview, Markle took a jab at the Royal Family and the British media, which landed her in deep water later on, as many lambasted her.

According to sources, Kate has kept silent for over a year after Markle accused her of making her weep during the wedding in a stunning interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Kate is very calm and not one to make a fuss, but there’s only so much she can take and part of her is struggling to stay quiet – it’s been nearly two years of these constant attacks,” report was told by an insider.

As stated by the source, Kate “almost always finds a way to not rise to any outside stress or negativity of any kind. But this is a tough one to swallow, and she has felt like there have been digs made at her personally.”

As per a source, Kate has reportedly “taken comfort from reports” that Markle “is losing her popularity with her American fanbase.”

“She’ll see it as some kind of sweet revenge that her latest comments have seemingly backfired – the response has been quite surprising – it’s almost as if Meghan’s caused her own downfall,” stated the source.

