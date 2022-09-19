Advertisement
Kate Middleton honors Queen Elizabeth at her funeral

Kate Middleton honors Queen Elizabeth at her funeral

  • Kate Middleton honors late Queen Elizabeth.
  • Kate Middleton wore a pearl necklace and earrings.
  • The new Princess of Wales’ appearance was a moving homage to Queen.
At the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, Kate Middleton paid a particularly moving homage to her by selecting a special jewel from the Queen’s collection.

The new Princess of Wales’ appearance, according to a magazine, not only echoed monarchy but also paid a solemn homage to her late grandmother-in-law, the Queen.

The Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings and a particularly exquisite four-strand pearl choker with a diamond clasp were two rare items of jewelry that belonged to the late Queen that Kate decided to wear on Monday.

According to sources, the Queen’s personal collection of royal jewels includes both of these stunning items.

The eye-catching pearl necklace was worn by Kate at the burial for the late Prince Philip in April 2021 and by the late Queen Elizabeth in 1983 at a state banquet in Bangladesh.

