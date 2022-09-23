Kate Middleton, Meghan ‘broke the ice’ during Queen’s funeral

Kate and Meghan were “being cordial towards each other” before Queen Elizabeth’s burial.

They hadn’t spoken for a long time, until that walkabout in Windsor.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle broke the ice ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.

During an interview, a royal insider revealed this information.

According to the source, Kate and Meghan were “being cordial towards each other” before Queen Elizabeth’s burial.

“They hadn’t spoken for a long time, until that walkabout in Windsor two days after the Queen died. They had a polite exchange just before it and that broke the ice.”

This revelation comes just as Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor walkabout became a social media craze, thanks to the Fab Four’s reunion.

