Kate Middleton, Meghan ‘broke the ice’ during Queen’s funeral

Kate Middleton to inherit big chunk of Queen Elizabeth’s jewellery
The decision on who will possess the Queen's treasures was made a...
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle broke the ice ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.
During an interview, a royal insider revealed this information.
According to the source, Kate and Meghan were “being cordial towards each other” before Queen Elizabeth’s burial.
“They hadn’t spoken for a long time, until that walkabout in Windsor two days after the Queen died. They had a polite exchange just before it and that broke the ice.”
This revelation comes just as Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor walkabout became a social media craze, thanks to the Fab Four’s reunion.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.