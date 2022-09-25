Kate Middleton ‘never acknowledged’ Prince Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s interaction at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was recently analysed by a body language expert.

Jesus Enrique Rosas dropped a video review to share: Catherine and Harry never acknowledge each other.

Katherine acted like Harry did not exist.

A body language expert recently analysed Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s interaction at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Jesus “Catherine and Harry never acknowledge each other,” said Enrique Rosas in a video review. Katherine pretended Harry didn’t exist. “I think she’s had enough of all the drama, hurt, and nastiness that Harry has thrown at the royal family.”

“You remember that last year at Prince Philip’s funeral, Katherine was the peacemaker between William and Harry,” the expert continued. She was the one who told William, ‘Hey, you need to talk to your brother.’

“Let’s just hang out.” But [their latest interaction] confirms that this has changed.”

Rosas cited a Today report in which the Princess of Wales facilitated a peaceful reunion with William and Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral.

“I think what we can say is that if there is discord between the brothers, we don’t see it here,” body language expert Joe Navarro said last year.

“William has set the pace, waiting for his brother to catch up, and Kate has moved to the side so the brothers can be together,” the expert added.

